ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wayne Williams is in prison convicted of murdering two adult men, but for 40 years he's been accused of being the man behind The Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children.

+4 The key to closure: Could new DNA testing help solve the Atlanta Child Murders? On a busy Thursday night, hundreds of people poured into the West Hunter Street Baptist Church to discuss the mysterious and controversial Atlanta Child Murders.

For years, some parents of the deceased children have said the believe Williams is guilty, but they wanted a trial to prove it. Other families tell CBS46 there is no way Williams murdered anyone and they want to help clear his name

Jimmy Howard is the key player in that effort.

He was 14-years-old when he met Williams at a talent show. Howard says Williams came to the stage to recruit him for a new band Williams was forming called 'Gemini.'

Howard was set to be one of Williams' musical protegee's and spent several hours with him in the recording studio in East Point, Georgia in 1980 and 1981.

"We were the group that Wayne was trying to produce with, was going to produce and promote," Howard said. "He came to my house on a Saturday and introduced himself to my mom, my brothers, and sisters and he explained to my mom what he had going on," he explained.

Howard says one night Williams was driving the boys home from a recording session when he realized he was being followed be undercover police. The body of Nathaniel Cater has been found in the Chattahoochee River just a few weeks before and police believed Williams killed the man and dumped his body.

Howard recalled Williams became frustrated with being under surveillance.

"He said I'm tired of being followed," Jimmy told CBS46. "He said I'm pulling over. If they're going to arrest me, arrest me, but I'm tired of this and I'm going to call the mayor."

Howard said as soon as Williams got to a pay phone federal agents, officers, and helicopters surrounded their station wagon.

Howard said agents covered him and another band member with a blanket so they would not be photographed by the press.

"That scene that night never left my mind and all up to this day I remember that took place because it was mind-blowing to me," Howard told CBS46's Hayley Mason. "I was like, wow, could this really be happening? My friend, someone that I know, is being charged with missing and murdered kids?"

Howard said he and his family have never doubted Williams' innocence in it all. They say he was too nice, too small, and too caring to commit murder.

"He wouldn't harm a fly," Howard said. "I stand behind Wayne Williams 120%. I know he hadn’t harmed not one child. I know he hadn’t harmed not one," Howard went on.

In June of 1981, a few weeks after Williams was pulled over with Howard in the car, Williams was arrested and charged with the murder of Nathaniel Cater.

Howard said he was disturbed seeing all of the children going missing around him. They were all around his age.

"I was very angry and sad that this was happening to black kids," Howard said. "I kept saying it could have been me. I kept saying this could have been me. This is how I know for sure that Wayne couldn’t have done anything what they said he’s done. I was with him," Howard said.

Since then, Howard has dedicated most of his life to clearing Williams’ name. He and prison minister Hazel Horne started the Wayne Williams Freedom Project.

Horne met Williams when he was a teenager. She became close with his family and promised his late father to take care of Williams.

"I made a promise," Horne told CBS46. "If I’m still alive, I’m going to be working the Wayne Williams case," she added.

They've collected hundreds of pages of original case files, police reports, and autopsy reports in the cases. They also have files that point to other suspects who they say police did not pursue.

"The day that they arrested Wayne Williams, they had a warrant for another guy which was a white guy," Howard said. "They arrested Wayne to prevent a race riot," Howard added.

He says he and his team have located the old blue station wagon Williams drove in Alabama at the home of a man affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan. He says their team will be asking that police investigate those ties and possible race-related crimes.

Working closely with the families of the slain children, who also believe in Williams’ innocence, they're seeking justice of a different kind.

"I would like to see justice for all of the mothers, daddy’s, family members that are still living," Howard said. "I’d like to see that. Id’ like to see that happen. I’d like to see justice for Wayne Williams."