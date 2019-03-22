ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had to dry her eyes several times Friday morning while discussing the decades-old Atlanta child murders on V-103 with Frank Ski.
Mayor Bottoms was a little girl in the late 1970s and early 1980s and remembers the fear in the black community.
“I remember my grandmother and my aunt calling my mother from Chicago begging her to send me to live with her in Chicago because they were killing black children in Atlanta,” Bottoms said.
The murders will now get a second-look as the mayor's office, Atlanta police, the GBI and the Fulton County District Attorney's office work together to re-examine them.
Twenty-five of the victims were young black boys. Back then police believed Wayne Williams was responsible for 22 of the killings, though he was only convicted of murdering two adults.
Atlanta police will retest evidence using modern technology to see if it points to anyone else.
“I think that the mayor wanted to get ahead of the news that she knew was going to be coming out about the Atlanta child murders,” said attorney Lynn Whatley.
Whatley has represented Williams for nearly 40 years and said he believes newfound public interest in the murders is what motivated officials to re-examine what happened. He said he doesn't have confidence in the agencies involved.
“If the city and the GBI are going to retest any evidence, they need a third party. Their hands are not clean. They need to have a third party involved in this process.”
