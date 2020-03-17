ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta will allocated $7 million to provide emergency assistance to those affected by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
City Council voted to ratify Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' executive order during a remote meeting Tuesday.
"Our vote to ratify the mayor's executive order is a critically important step forward for us as a city as we deal with this pandemic," said council member Andrea L. Boone, who co-sponsored the resolution with Cleta Winslow and others.
The breakdown of funds usage is as follows:
- $1 million for emergency assistance to children's food programs
- $1 million for emergency assistance to senior food programs
- $1 million for emergency assistance to homeless preparedness and response activities
- $1.5 million to support the city's small business continuity
- $1 million for emergency purchase of technology necessary to execute telework for all non-essential employees, and support city-wide business continuity
- $1.5 million to assist City partners in the financial industry to provide emergency assistance to employees and hourly wage earners (whose income is adversely affected) of businesses that work with the city
"These funds will go toward providing emergency assistance to children and seniors in our community, our homeless population and small businesses. It will also help ensure our City's technology system for teleworking continues to work properly. This is a smart and needed response for the city of Atlanta," added Boone.
Also approved during the meeting was a resolution to make amendments to all Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport concessions and or rental car lease agreements effective March 1 through June 30.
"This action is being taken to assist employees who may experience a potential reduced hours of work and loss of wages," read a city council issued statement.
Council Member Andre Dickens added, "The Mayor and I acted quickly to draft legislation that passed unanimously today suspending rent from March 1st through June 30 for airport concessionaires and car rentals so they may stay open and pay their employees while sales are low due to extremely reduced air travel."
Related Articles:
Atlanta VA confirms local coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.