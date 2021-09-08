ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Wednesday evening, after hearing more than 25 hours of public comment, Atlanta City Council members voted in favor of building a new Atlanta police training center on Key Road.
Police Chief Rodney Bryant told CBS46 the current facility on Southside Industrial Parkway is rundown to the point it's nearly unsuable, and repairs are too costly.
On a tour of the building, CBS46 recorded falling ceiling tiles and missing lights, drainage issues, water damage to the walls, and sewage seeping through the shower drains where recruits are housed.
“The training academy we’re utilizing over at the school was in horrible condition,” Bryant said last week. “I would receive calls saying the sewage was backed up and our recruits could no longer take showers. Because the sewage was backing up.”
Atlanta residents called in to make virtual public comments spanning two days. May opposed the initiative sighting myriad concerns from anti-policing sentiments to environmental and location complaints.
Others expressed support for additional police training resources and better facilities. The current building, an old school, has been in use for more than 30 years.
The new facility site on Key Road is a 300-acre plot of greenspace owned by the City of Atlanta, but located in DeKalb County, near the McNair High School community. The effort was backed by The Atlanta Police Foundation.
“I believe we are doing the right thing at the right time,” said Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd who is sponsoring the legislation. “Our police and fire academy are in dire need of a new building. We have the land. We own the property. We’ve owned it for years. There’s been funding available over 60 million dollars is available,” Sheperd told CBS46 during council meeting recess break.
Sheperd has made amendments to the legislation according to public input.
The building would take up 85 acres to train Atlanta police and firefighters.
The remaining 265 acres would be used for a nature preserve, parks, paths, and tree restoration. Sheperd says the council will also approve preservation of prison farmland space, if there were any burial ground on the property.
“We will continue to build it as a training facility and we will preserve what we see as history and look at any environmental concerns,” Sheperd said.
Governor Brian Kemp sent Wednesday afternoon urging council members to vote yes on the new building. Sheperd said the letter came as a surprise to her but that she welcomed it. “He and I are on the same page in terms of this legislation,” Sheperd explained.
The council will form a 10-person community stakeholder advisory council comprised of members from the surrounding communities in both DeKalb County and Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.