ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- District 4 Atlanta City Council Member Cleta Winslow has been leading the effort to get more money in the reward to find a second gunman who opened fire at a block party at Clark Atlanta University, injuring four students the night before school began.

Police already arrested one man they think is their first suspect and gunman, but they are still looking or a second gunman. Originally, Atlanta Crime Stoppers put out a $2,000 reward.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Cleta Winslow then added $3,000 to it. Now, Councilman Amir Faroki is donating $1,000 and the three Atlanta University Center Schools: Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College are collectively donating $4,000 to bring the total reward to $10,000.

Winslow says she was talking to the school presidents behind the scenes all along about donating. She says it wasn't a question of if they would donate, but just a matter of time to get it done as a unit.

"What we are hoping as a partnership together between them and between District Four is that this is going to bring in the second suspect," Winslow told CBS46 on Monday. "We want that suspect to be brought in. That’s a dangerous person that’s out there. That’s a dangerous person. Anyone who will just pull out a gun and indiscriminately shoot young people who are not doing anything to them, that’s a person that needs to be off the street, immediately."

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to authorize the donations.

Anyone with information on the possible suspect is asked to call Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS