ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Strict usage guidelines for city-issued credit cards have been approved by City Council.
On Monday and ordinance sponsored by Council members Andre Dickens and J.P. Matzigkeit was unanimously approved.
"In keeping with our Administration's commitment to building an ethical, transparent and fiscally responsible government, we have taken yet another significant stride towards sound stewardship of public dollars," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. "The legislation defines once-inexplicit guidelines, sets unequivocal expectations for card holders and outlines legal consequences -- including termination of employment and criminal charges -- for any violations of these new standards. I look forward to signing this new policy into law."
Purchases and uses that are prohibited include:
- Goods or services not directly related to official city business.
- Data plans, software, or applications for non-city issued devices including but not limited to smartphones, laptop computers, and tablets. However, data plans purchased by the authorized cardholder when traveling on official city business are a permissible use of the business credit card.
- Memberships at wholesale warehouses and shopping clubs (e.g. Sam's Club, Costco, Amazon Prime).
- Cash advances.
- Gift cards, store value cards, calling cards and similar products.
- Personal dry-cleaning charges.
- Entertainment (e.g. in-room movies for city employees traveling on business).
- Alcoholic beverages or products.
- Tobacco products.
- Fuel, mechanical repairs, and/or maintenance for personal owned vehicles.
- Airline tickets for family and friends.
- Any personal use.
- Use of the business credit card by anyone other than the authorized cardholder or the authorized cardholder's designated personnel as approved by the Chief Financial Officer.
Violating the policy's new guidelines could result in disciplinary action including up to felony criminal prosecution.
"This credit legislation is another important step towards a more accountable and transparent government," said Council member Dickens. "By working with the Mayor's administration, law department, and finance team, we continue to build the public's trust in their government."
There is currently a statewide usage statue, which will remain in place, however the new policy establishes more efficient guidelines for government officials.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.