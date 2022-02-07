ATLANTA (CBS46) — On Monday, the Atlanta City Council unanimously passed a bill to expand its Public Safety Commission to now include business and neighborhood appointees.
The Commission, set up in May 2021, previously primarily was composed of public officials and law enforcement officials.
“This is a win for the city of Atlanta, this is a win for the business community, and certainly this is a win for all of the individuals who visit our city,” said Councilmember Keisha Waites, who sponsored the bill.
Waites said she hopes to have new appointees and first meetings conducted by the end of February.
“Although this is not going to be an overnight fix. It’s my belief this is one step forward to addressing some of the bad apples out there,” said Waites.
She said the council, which passed the bill unanimously, was acting urgently due to the recent spike in gun violence.
“You cannot be in Atlanta and not have seen the recent shootings at night clubs and strip clubs in Atlanta. I don’t’ think you can miss that,” said Waites, who is in her first term as a councilmember.
The commission will be divided into five working groups designed to focus on crime deterrence and the enforcement and application of existing laws within specific geographic areas of Atlanta aligned with the boundaries of the six Atlanta Police Zones, according to a press release from the City of Atlanta.
Waites said the bill is designed to be comprehensive and address the rise in gun violence along with smaller crimes such as car break-ins.
The goal, she said, for each working group to focus on the unique issues in each community.
Latest crime data from the City of Atlanta shows 95 percent of all crime in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood is to one’s personal property.
On Saturday, one Virginia-Highland resident said his car was one of five broken into over the weekend.
“It’s just getting ridiculous, to pay $500 each time it happens,” said Jacques Coetzee, who said it was the fourth time his car was broken into in the last two years.
Coetzee filed a police report and is hoping to see more lighting on the street and more police patrols.
Waites said this bill proves city leaders are listening to the concerns of the public and are ready to respond.
“This is simply one more tool to move us forward in finding strategies and meaningful solutions to issues of public safety and violent crime,” said Waites.
Waites says if you’re interested in joining the Public Safety Commission, contact the elected councilmember in your district.
