ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta politicians call the city's lack of affordable housing a crisis. Yet the mayor is ordering a halt on all new building in the hot west-side neighborhood.
The city council is trying hard to reconcile those apparent contradictions with a potent trio of housing ideas involving public money.
Moratorium? Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wants six months of no new construction permits. The city council Community Development and Human Services Committee limited the broad moratorium to involve only commercial, non-individual owner-occupied homes.
Chair Matt Westmoreland led the discussion to carve out exemptions to the building halt for public land, for grocery stores and for private owner-occupied homes with permits already being requested.
Dustin Hillis represents Grove Park, noting many of the investors are drawn by the public spending on amenities, including The BeltLine, WestSide Park and the Proctor Creek Greenway. Councilman Amir Farokhi asked pointed questions about what a successful moratorium would look like.
Section 8 housing vouchers? Newly renamed 'choice vouchers,' these federal subsidies allow tenants to rent homes wherever willing landlords accept them. The council last week voted to disallow landlords refusing tenants on the basis of using choice vouchers.
Some council members acknowledge Georgia law may forbid that restriction on private property rights, but council sponsor Antonio Brown says he's putting his confidence in legal aide advice it will succeed if tested in court.
Borrowing $100 million? A broad mandate to finance building, reviving and replacing tired public housing led to a proposal to issue bonds, paid back by general fund revenues.
Council member Brown asked the Mayor's office for a discussion about what land is already in public hands, and the cost of servicing those public bonds.
None of the ideas are underway on February 25. More conversation, and several more votes lie ahead. But the clear movement by Atlanta city council and the mayor is to move public interest in public housing into the public purse.
