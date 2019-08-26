ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta City Council will hold a town hall meeting Monday evening to allow citizens to sound off on what they think should be done to keep e-scooter riders, pedestrians, and drivers safe from each other.
The City of Atlanta isn’t ruling out any possibilities for what to do about the growing usage of scooters and the problems they have caused. So far this summer, three e-scooter riders have been hit and killed in Atlanta and a fourth was killed in East Point.
Earlier this month, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a citywide ban on scooter usage from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. The ban extends to all city limits. The city previously said the ban is temporary but has not issued a timeframe for when the ban might end.
The town hall is set for 6 p.m. and will be held in the council chambers.
