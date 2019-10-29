ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Admin Committee is meeting Tuesday to discuss banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
They will also talk about a proposal to prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes and other vaping product to persons below the age of 18.
On October 21, 2019 , the full council voted to refer the proposed ordinance to the public safety and legal administration committee.
According to the council, the FDA has given manufacturers of e-cigarettes until May 2020 to retroactively apply for authorization and if, at that point, they cannot prove their products are “appropriate for the protection of public health”, they could be removed from the market.
In addition, the City of Atlanta currently bans the use of e-cigarettes and other products related to vaping in all City buildings and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 3 p.m., in Committee Room 1, on the second floor at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.