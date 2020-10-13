ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- District 4 Council member Cleta Winslow is set to host a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West End Seventh-Day Adventist Church on 845 Lawton Street in southwest Atlanta.
Organizers say self-administered, shallow-nasal COVID-19 tests will be available to those with or without symptoms, and limited walk-up testing will be available as well.
The test results will be available via text or email within five days.
To pre-register, text COVID to (678) 802-9624 and for more information, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.