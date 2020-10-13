A "COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing" Sign Sits in the Foreground While Two Female Nurses Wearing Gowns and Surgical Face Masks Talk to Patients in their Cars in a Drive-Up (Drive Through) COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Testing Line Outside a Medical Clinic/Hospital Outd
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- District 4 Council member Cleta Winslow is set to host a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday. 

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West End Seventh-Day Adventist Church on 845 Lawton Street in southwest Atlanta.

Organizers say self-administered, shallow-nasal COVID-19 tests will be available to those with or without symptoms, and limited walk-up testing will be available as well.

The test results will be available via text or email within five days.

To pre-register, text COVID to (678) 802-9624 and for more information, visit here

