ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond will host several events to honor Black History Month.
All of the events will take place at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW.
Today, Councilman Bond will host an event at 8:30 a.m. in recognition if National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
At today's event, Bond hopes to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS and to promote community involvement in HIV/AIDS prevention.
On February 17, Bond is scheduled to host "Voices of Atlanta Senior Citizen Chorus" at noon.
The community is invited to come hear the musical celebration, which will be held in the Old Council Chamber at City Hall.
Also, on February 17 at 1:00 p.m., Bond is expected to honor Reverend Eric Terrell during a proclamation presentation at the full Council meeting.
Reverend Terrell is a civil rights veteran.
“It’s a true honor and privilege to be able to be out in the community and to invite the people of Atlanta to City Hall to commemorate and celebrate Black History Month throughout February.
While we rightfully have many iconic figures in our city’s history, we also have so many unsung heroes who deserve recognition as well,” Bond said.
