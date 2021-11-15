ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now’s your chance! Atlanta City Council Member Cleta Winslow is set to host a holiday job fair Thursday.
In partnership with Integrity Transformations CDC, the District 4 Council member will host the hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Temple Missionary Baptist Church on Cooper Street in southwest Atlanta.
Companies participating in the holiday job fair include the City of Atlanta, UPS, Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Amazon, Global Concessions, Marriott Hotels, Parsec. Inc., Grady Health System, Materials in Motion, and others, according to the press release.
Winslow says employers will be conducting interviews on the spot at the event.
Social distancing measures will be in place.
