ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Council member Amir Farokhi just passed city legislation to beginning shutting down some clubs who are fostering violent crime.
“One thing we’ve noticed is a good bit of our violent crime we are seeing in the city, particularly gunfire we are seeing is happening outside of problematic night clubs,” Farokhi told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
His ordinance will allow Atlanta Police cite clubs that have repeated violent incidents and launch the process to ultimately have their liquor licenses revoked. Currently, violent incidents at clubs do not lead to liquor license revocation.
“They can say look over the last three months we’ve had three violent instances right outside the club, we are going to trigger this legislation to revoke the license,” Farokhi said. The clubs will go through the due process procedure under city code once they face possible license revocation.
He says one problem in the city right now is ramping up enforcement of current laws especially surrounding night life
0140 one thing we are seeing is a lot of violent crime in the city is happening late at night outside of nightly clubs. It’s not every night club. I think the city shows that every great city has a vibrant night life but you have a responsibility as a nightclub operator in the city to provide a safe operating environment for your patrons and for the neighbors
Daryl Graham tells CBS46 he has complained to police and city officials about a new club in his Vine City neighborhood.
He’s recorded videos from this past weekend showing partying and large crowds outside of the Dome in the City club at 3:20 in the morning, past the city’s 3am club closing time.
“This particular nightclub has violated the city ordinance as it relates to noise, violated the city ordinance as it relates to staying open past 3am,” says Graham, the founder of the Vine City Civic Association.
He says the noise and surrounding violence from night life has become a problem for him and his neighbors.
According to Atlanta City code, a commercial business can’t emit noises that can be heard more than 300 feet away up until midnight in a residential area. After midnight the noise limit drops to 100 feet from residents.
“I live 3,000 feet away and I can hear the noise as if it was right outside my door and so can my neighbors,” Graham said. He says his neighbor also had a gun pulled on her by a partygoer after she refused to let him park on her lawn to attend the parties.
Graham says Farokhi’s legislation will help change the landscape around night life that has contributed to violence and community nuisance.
“This is a residential neighborhood,” Graham said. “Vine City is a historic African-American community ,and we don’t want folks coming into our community disrespecting the neighbors, not working with our leadership and blasting music until 5am in the morning.”
Farokhi says the new law will be signed by the mayor in the next 10 day and Atlanta police will be able to begin enforcing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.