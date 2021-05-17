ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta.
In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council.
“We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle disputes,” Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore said at the beginning of the meeting.
“I just got a text this morning, on Metropolitan Parkway in my district, there was a shooting and a death in my district this morning” said District 12 Councilwoman Joyce Shepherd. “Every day in my district and across the City of Atlanta it really hurts me to see all the crime,” she told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
Shepherd represents parts of southwest and southeast Atlanta and is the chair of the public safety committee.
“Our council members are saying whatever it takes for us to change all the crime problems that are happening in this city, we have to do something,” Shepherd said Monday afternoon.
Shepherd's latest resolution proposes a public safety commission that will bring together several different city departments to police and monitor businesses that can foster crime-- from gas stations to package stores.
“In my district, there is a corner store on every corner just about that sells alcohol,” Shepherd said. “You have people standing at the gas station loitering and doing a lot of different things…Eventually you are going to see a shootout or an argument or fight.”
She says some of the compliance issues with local businesses can be handled proactively at by addressing the owners through the appropriate city departments, before needing to call police, who are understaffed.
“We’re going to bring in the zoning department. We’ll bring in the building department. We’ll bring in the health department,” Shepherd said. “It doesn’t have to be a 911 phone call. Some of that can be under public safety, but maybe some of that should be under a different department.”
Shepherd’s proposed public safety commission is a internal review team, with a different set of goals than the mayor's public safety task force that was formed over the last week.
The council also voted to expand the Atlanta Police Department’s Recapture Program which allows retired officers to be re-hired to patrol in city parks.
“I don’t want to get to the point where we are going to another child’s funeral,” said District 4 Councilwoman Cleta Winslow, as some members proposed waiting until city budget proposals are released. “I want to make sure that whatever we do we do it this year,” Winslow exclaimed.
The members discussed concerns that police could not be funded through the city’s park’s budget. A lawyer for the city clarified that there is a 10% parks budget allotment for police however, officers would only be able to patrol park facilities, not the park in general. The measure is co-sponsored by Councilwomen Andrea Boone and Marci Collier Overstreet and Councilman Michael Bond.
“That is a start. We have to start somewhere,” Winslow exclaimed.
Both measures moved forward in the city council.
