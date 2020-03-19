ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Council president Felicia Moore and Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd are both in self-isolation, according to Moore, after attending a conference in Washington D.C where two attendees tested positive for COVID-19.
On March 17th, the National League of Cities notified attendees of the Congressional City Conference of "two individuals at the event who tested positive for COVID-19. We are committed to ensuring you have the most up-to-date information regarding this exposure risk."
Both confirmed cases of COVID-19 involved attendees from the state of Colorado.
Council president Moore said she was self isolating at home, and was notified Tuesday of the possible exposure. She says she and Councilwoman Sheperd have not shown any symptoms, and are isolating not only due to this, but because its the advice of experts regardless of exposure.
