ATLANTA (CBS46)--The race for mayor in the city of Atlanta is now heating up.
City Council President Felicia Moore kicked off her campaign for Mayor this week after more than 20-years of public service.
“I have gotten a lot of feedback from citizens who have encouraged me to run and of course the biggest thing is I’m a public servant and I like to be able to help people,” Moore said.
Her campaign slogan is ‘Atlanta Deserves Moore.’ For starters, she wants to address a spike in violent crime by strengthening the police department, not defunding it.
“Right now, the thing we need are more boots on the ground. We have lost somewhere I think around 400 officers and I’m going to come out with a proposal to on how we can get more police presence,” Moore said.
She would also like to reform policing by improving interaction between law enforcement officers and the public. Plus, she realizes something must be done about illegal street racing in the city.
“You can’t stop someone from waking up that morning and deciding that evening they’re going to get in their car and street race, but we certainly can deter it,” Moore said.
As it stands now, Moore is the only candidate who has thrown her hat in the ring against the incumbent, Mayor Bottoms who also has her eye on crime.
“It’s something I continue to focus on and take very seriously. Not for purposes of reelection, but because this is my city, and this is the city I’m raising my family in,” Mayor Bottoms said.
“My ear is to the ground and my heart is with the city and I want to make it better and I want to do it now. I want to get things done,” Moore said.
Moore said she has not spoken with Mayor Bottoms since announcing her candidacy. The election will be held in November.
