The Atlanta City Council will take another look at solutions to the street racing issue Monday afternoon.
The street racing concerns have been talked about for most of the year.
Several videos have shown groups stopping traffic and doing donuts in the street, oftentimes blocking oncoming traffic.
Meanwhile Atlanta city leaders have been talking about ways to make it stop.
A resident in Midtown sent a video from over the weekend to CBS46's Jasmina Alston showing the repetitive reckless driving that has been causing concerns.
Back in august, the council adopted an ordinance to allow Atlanta police to charge non-driver participants with offenses related to street racing.
That legislation also authorized APD to temporarily seize and keep cars used for street racing if authorized under state law, however state law doesn't allow that.
The council will discuss the next steps in the process at 1 p.m. Monday.
