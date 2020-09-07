ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta City Council members are scheduled to discuss a resolution that addresses a controversial police tactic in Georgia.
According to its agenda, city council members will talk about a resolution urging Georgia's General Assemble to ban the use of no-knock warrants.
"A no-knock warrant is a search warrant authorizing police officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing their presence or purpose prior to entering the premises", according to Cornell Law School.
The resolution, proposed by Atlanta Council member Antonio Brown, comes on the heels of many no-knock warrant incidents in Georgia.
Several Atlanta police officers were sentenced after fatally shooting Kathryn Johnson, 92, in 2006 during a no-knock search warrant https://bit.ly/35disyp.
Additionally, there was an extensive investigation and settlement in Habersham County after Bounkham 'Bou Bou' Phonesavanh, a 19-month-old toddler, was injured with a stun grenade during a no-knock warrant https://bit.ly/3lZhU5e.
During a city council meeting in July, the city of South Fulton passed a resolution honoring Breonna Taylor, 26, an EMT killed during a no-knock warrant in Kentucky. City of South Fulton police are allowed to execute a no-knock search warrant only after receiving permission from the police chief.
Atlanta's council meeting will take place virtually on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
There are several options to watch the council meeting, including: the Council’s website, YouTube, channel, Facebook, and Twitter pages, and on Channel 26.
According to the city, remarks from the public for the meeting will be accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.
Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information.
