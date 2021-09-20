ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta City Council has taken a step to offer better support to the LGBTQ community.
Monday, the council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance that will require “LGBTQ cultural humility training” to all elected officials and employees of the City of Atlanta, full-time, part-time, and contract workers.
The online training will be required on an annual basis, managed by the city’s human resources department.
“As a gay man I want to be able to bring my full and authentic self to work,” said Malik Brown. “Having this training where people can understand me and the cultural sensitivities and norms is really important.”.
Brown is the Director of LGBTQ affairs in The Mayor’s Office. He helped initiate the effort as part of Mayor Bottoms’ One Atlanta platform. He ordinance was sponsored by Councilwoman Carla Smith.
It will teach employees about the history of the LGBTQ community, definitions of identities, and understanding of various cultural differences.
“There is going to be a part around terminology--words that were acceptable 5 or 10 years ago.but are not acceptable these days--so they will learn a lot of terminology as well.” Brown told CBS46
Councilman Matt Westmoreland was a co-sponsor of the ordinance.
“I’m hopeful that this legislation my colleague Carla Smith sponsored will be a sign that people who work with city government who don’t feel as understood or as welcomed or as accepted that they’ll know that they certainly are in city government, and we are taking steps like these to show that more tangibly to the rest of the world,” Westmoreland said.
The training will take place on the ATLCloud Learn portal doe city employees and will have similar content as the LGBTQ training police already receive.
