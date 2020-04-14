ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta city council members will hold a special called meeting to vote on several legislative items related to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ recently issued executive and administrative orders.
Items under consideration include the mayor’s hazard supplemental pay for workers and a 60-day moratorium on evictions in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, council members will remotely vote, and the meeting will be streamed at the council’s Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/atlcouncil/ and on their twitter page: @atlcouncil.
The meeting is scheduled to take place today at 1 p.m.
Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information.
Public comment will close one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
