ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta City Council approved a $677 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year on Monday.
Though several projects and departments will receive additional funds, there will be no increase to the city's millage rate.
City Council President Felicia Moore said the council's ability to successfully work with the mayor's team shows the city is moving in the right direction.
"The due diligence required to address many of the more complex budget issues was performed during the departmental hearings and an interactive public hearing," Moore said. "As always, the budget represents as substantive investment in service areas that directly impact the quality of life for citizens of Atlanta, and we look forward to continually serving the needs of our city."
Finance and Executive Committee Chairman Howard Shook added, "It was no accident, providing more proof of the good we can do when we work together."
"A budget should reflect your priorities and this budget shows our commitment to One Atlanta. -- an affordable, resilient and equitable Atlanta -- with an ethical, transparent and fiscally responsible government," said Mayor Bottoms in a released statement. "It not only invests in our city's future but further builds on the progress of preserving Atlanta as a world-class city."
Key areas of investment include:
- An additional $5 million for APD salaries and resources
- $21.3 million for resurfacing, pothole repairs and sidewalk construction programs
- $4.9 million in additional resources for AFRD
- Additional $2.8 million for parks, greenspace and recreation centers
- $3 million to drive progress on affordability, resilience equity
- Funding to implement the City's living-wage policy increase to $15 an hour
- Initial funding of $7750,000 to begin establishing the City of Atlanta Department of Transportation
- $250,000 to combat HIV/AIDS
- $100,000 to support the re-launch of the city's My Brother's Keeper Alliance, focusing on black male achievement in Atlanta
- A 3.1 percent pay increase for all sworn personnel in the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. This increase replicates the Phase One pay increase model of the Atlanta Police Department that was initiated in FY 19
- $800,000 towards the standing up of the Office of Independent Compliance.
- $150,000 for enhanced programming of senior services.
- $40,000 to support the Code Enforcement Academy
- 3.1 percent pay increases for 911 Dispatchers.
- $50,000 for recreation center equipment to ensure that our popular community centers continue to meet the needs of our residents and stakeholders.
The budget goes into effect July 1.
