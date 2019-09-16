ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously to launch a study to possibly reduce speed limits across the city.
The city’s planning department would conduct a 60-day study to evaluate reducing speed limits within the city to improve safety for people who drive, bike, walk, ride scooters, take public transit or use wheelchairs.
This move comes after multiple scooter and pedestrian deaths on Atlanta streets this year.
"As you’ve seen this weekend, we had two people that died on one city street, Donald Lee Hollowell, as pedestrians," said Atlanta City Councilman At-large Councilman Andrew Dickens. "We wanted to not only just look at scooters and bikes, we wanted to look at car speed to talk about how safety across this city can be achieved for everyone: wheelchairs, car riders, pedestrians, people walking to school, as well as folks riding scooters and bikes etc."
The Council also approved installing crosswalks on Donald Lee Hollowell after a 14-year-old was hit by a car and killed while heading to school late this summer.
The planning department will send its findings and recommendations to the council and mayor at the conclusion of the study.
