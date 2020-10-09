ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Council wants the state to do away with the antiquated "citizens arrest" law that some say resulted in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
The council voted unanimously adopted the legislation urging the Georgia General Assembly to pass a bill that will prohibit arrests by private citizens.
Arbery mother, Wanda Cooper Jones spoke exclusively with CBS46 about the matter.
"The days are getting a little harder now. I do expect that someday that Ahmaud will return home after a jog but unfortunately that’s never going to happen,” said Cooper Jones.
Twenty-five year-old Arbery was shot and killed while out on a jog back in February by Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael. The McMichaels told investigators they thought Arbery resembled a man suspected of burglarizing homes in the area. As a result, they felt the need to detain him. Arbery's death sparked debate and calls to repeal the state law which allows residents to make similar citizen arrest.
“This 1863 law is a derivative of individuals capturing slaves in a time in which we are beyond at this point in our society and culture,” said Atlanta Councilman Antonio Brown..
Atlanta City The Council voted unanimously adopted legislation urging the Georgia General Assembly to pass House Bill 1203, which amends state law to prohibit arrests by private citizens or other authorities not identified as a peace officer. “We as a people just have to move forward into the future and we can’t with antiquated laws still being represented within our constitution,” added Brown who sponsored the measure.
As for Cooper-Jones she says if House Bill 1203 had been repealed long ago her son maybe alive today. “Anything that can help the citizens of the state of Georgia to be more protected from those type crimes is much needed and much appreciated, added Cooper-Jones.
Despite the city of Atlanta’s vote state law makers are currently on recess till 2021, so no movement can happen on HB1203 they go back.
