ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Atlanta city council approved legislation Monday that will prohibit plastic utensils and bags in all city buildings and at Hartsfield Jackson Airport.
The ban applies to all city buildings and also includes concourses and terminals at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.
The ordinance prohibits the city or its contractors from purchasing, acquiring, or making available to the public non-compostable single-use serviceware, such as plastic bags, polystyrene, and plastic straws.
Council member Amir Farokhi was the bill's originating sponsor. He says the ban is a major step forward for the city.
“This bill is as much about us catching up to consumer expectations as it is about leading,” Farokhi said. “I hope that this bill is a first step and not the last word. Sustainability and climate change are defining challenges of our time. Inaction is unacceptable.”
The bill now heads to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' desk. If signed, the bill would go into effect in December of 2020.
