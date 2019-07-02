ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Atlanta City Council voted on Monday to ban smoking and vaping in bars, restaurants, workplaces, hotel and motel rooms, other public places and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Council members voted 13-2 on the ordinance, which would go into effect on January 2, 2020 if it is signed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The legislation aims to protect the public against exposure to secondhand smoke.
“Atlanta residents, workers and visitors will no longer be subjected to the significant dangers of secondhand smoke as they enjoy the many benefits of our fair city,” June Deen, Senior Director of Advocacy of the American Lung Association in Georgia said in a statement.
“The American Lung Association in Georgia hopes this action by Atlanta will spur other communities in Georgia to follow the city’s lead and protect their residents from exposure to secondhand smoke and aerosol from e-cigarettes,” Deen said.
