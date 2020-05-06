ATLANTA (CBS46) The Atlanta City Council has voted to cancel several huge events in metro Atlanta as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The city council voted Tuesday night to forego the huge Dragon Con parade, Atlanta Pride Parade and the Dogwood Festival.
The events were scheduled for later this year but the council voted to refuse to accept applications for permits relating to events held in the city.
There are nearly 30,000 cases of coronavirus in Georgia with about 1,300 dead from the virus. About 5,700 people have been hospitalized.
