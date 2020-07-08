Atlanta city council votes to limit public comment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a 10-5 vote, Atlanta City Council agreed Tuesday to limit how many people can comment at its meetings.
The move comes after a recent meeting lasted more than 24 hours due to thousands of comments; most of those public comments were about the Rayshard Brooks Bill that would impact police funding.
“I’m calling to say I do not support the Rayshard Brooks Bill,” said one caller.
“I do not want the police defunded,” added another person. The two callers were just a fraction of the 1,251 messages, which added up to more than 17 hours of public comments left for city council members.
“People could be calling now for public comment for committees a week from now, and to really try to organize that an hour before the meeting has put some strain on our resources”, said Council Staff Director, Theo Pace.
Pace added that the city’s two-man IT Department was overwhelmed with the volume of calls. But with the 10-5 vote, city council voted to change that, no longer allowing the public to comment up to an hour before the meeting.
Instead, comments will only be accepted between 4 to 7 p.m. the day before the meeting, and comments that are not about topics being considered for a vote in current meeting won’t be allowed.
“This resolution really is meant to make sure that our city staff has the time to adequately prepare the public's comments,” said Councilmember J.R. Matzigkeit who sponsored the measure.
Just so the public is aware, @atlcouncil has voted to reduce your ability to make public comment. They’ve reduced the time frame in which you can leave a public comment. This was done without allowing the public the ability to weigh into this decision. See results attached. pic.twitter.com/Cbf8NP1x8v— Antonio Brown (@AntonioisMuted) July 7, 2020
Councilmembers like Antonio Brown were in opposition.
“I do not support this legislation for number of reasons, I believe this limits public comments and it puts in place measures that disenfranchise residents, and we’re making an immediate decision for something that’s going to impact the public without allowing them the opportunity to weigh in on it,” said Brown.
The changes to the public comment process will go into effect for the next city council meeting scheduled for August 3.
