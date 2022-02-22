ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta City Council is taking action to curb crime, but will their plan actually work?
They're calling on Atlanta Police to keep their blue lights on at night to deter crime.
Enough is enough for Candall Woodall and dozens of senior citizens living at the Gateway Capitol View Apartments in southwest Atlanta. The parking lot is littered with glass after thieves broke into several cars in the complex last week.
The recent crime wave prompted Atlanta councilmember Antonio Lewis to take action.
The Blue Lights Resolution urges Atlanta Police to implement a policy to leave their blue lights on from sunset to sunrise.
While not everyone believes the idea will curb crime, most agree it's better than doing nothing at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.