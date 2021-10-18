ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Council wants to fine people who do not safely store their guns. On Monday, full council passed a resolution that urges the state to give local governments the authority to issue penalties.
The resolution comes as Atlanta Police Department reported thousands of stolen guns connected to crimes across the city.
"They should consider the gun safe first or at least with the gun," said Burton Kolker.
There are no clocks to buy from Kolker but the owner of The Real Locksmith, in Sandy Springs, considers himself a salesman of time.
"We sell time. So all these things provide time to protect you, time for someone to react, time to be a deterrent for somebody getting into what they're trying to get into."
Kolker believes a lock box should not be an after-thought. It may not stop a robbery but he argues it would slow a suspect down from getting to use the gun. Adding, potential gun owners should buy them along with their weapons.
The Real Locksmith has seen a triple increase in gun lock box purchases. It's something Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond. Bond says APD reported thieves stole about 2,000 guns from cars so far this year. The council says
last year the number was about 1600.
"That is the number one resource for these criminals to obtain weapons, it's not a shadowy figure pulling up to the ghetto," Bond explained.
So the councilman introduced a gun safety resolution, which full council approved Monday afternoon. It urges the state to allow local cities, like Atlanta, to issue fines for those who don't safely store their guns in their car.
"These guns are showing up in other crimes that are being committed in our city."
Although full council approved the resolution, nothing changes locally right now. Bond says the council will now look to the local delegation to lobby this protentional law during Georgia's next legislative session.
"This isn't about trying to control or take away anyone's gun rights." He continued, "we're just asking people who are exercising that right, understand and will be on board with assuming the total weight of responsibility."
