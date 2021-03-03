Atlanta city officials warn against crime ahead of All-Star Weekend

Atlanta city officials have a stern warning ahead of All-Star Weekend, an event they say is meant to be television only.
Atlanta Police cautioned people against gun violence, drunk driving and street racing.
Atlanta officers will be working 12-hour shifts through the weekend.
"If you come here and choose to get involved in gun violence or other serious criminal activity, please plan to stay, as you will be residing in the Fulton County jail," Deputy Chief Michael O'Connor said.
Meanwhile, flyers on social media continue to promote All-Star Weekend events.
Some residents told CBS46 they have some concerns and others said visitors should be mindful.
"People coming into Atlanta, I want ya'll to understand this is Dr. Martin Luther King's city, a peace keeping city, so we got to represent that at all cost," Charles, an Atlanta resident, said.
Atlanta's Fire Department is also prepared for the weekend and any crowded venues.
Chief Roderick Smith told CBS46 their focus is community risk reduction.
Smith said a task force of inspectors will be out to make sure all venues are adhering to capacity, among other things.
"What we're encouraging is a modified version of those fire codes at all facilities," Smith said. "Hoping they will adhere to those directions as we promote social distancing, because we're still mid-pandemic and trying to get out of this space."
