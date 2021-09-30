ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After warnings today from leaders about the possibility of a new COVID-19 surge, city workers have banded together to demand their hazard pay be reinstated.
Frontline city workers were receiving an extra $500 a month but that was stopped back in July. CBS46 spoke to workers about the situation, who say they are prepared to escalate things if need be.
David Campbell is one of those frontline workers who’s been with the city for 15 years working in the solid waste department. He said the extra $500 a month has helped many during the pandemic who’ve had to care for sick or laid off family members.
“From day one we’ve been out here on the frontlines just like the firemen and the police officers, we first line workers,” Campbell said.
#Atlanta city workers want leaders to know they are still working through a pandemic on the frontlines, they're still short staffed, and they still deserve hazard pay. City council will vote on Monday whether to reinstate it. Full details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/VoudbSyAf0— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 30, 2021
Back in March, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced the hazard pay but it ended in July 2021.
Staff shortages due to the pandemic worker’s said still plague many departments meaning they are doing the work of two or three people.
“We’ve been understaffed for about 12 months now,” Campbell said.
CBS46 spoke to the union who represents city workers and they told me they coordinated the effort at last night's city council meeting and if city leaders don't consider essential workers, things might escalate.
But good news looks to be on the horizon with the city’s finance committee voting to re-instate another form of compensation, but it will need the entire council’s approval before workers can see anything extra in the bank.
“We’re looking to affix a $3.12 premium pay on top of employees normal pay,” said Jeffery Norman, Interim Commissioner of Atlanta City Department of Human Resources during a city council meeting.
Leaders said during a council meeting they will be able to secure another source of federal funds to pay for the hazard pay. The previous federal funds became unavailable and why the hazard pay was dropped. It will now be called premium pay and is scheduled to run until June 30 2022.
The union said they are confident the city council will approve the pay increase which would get workers the extra $500 a month. Campbell said he’s hopeful to because he’s already got enough garbage to deal with.
Council will vote Oct. 4.
