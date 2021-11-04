ATLANTA (CBS46) — Ahead of a massive celebration for the Atlanta Braves, several law enforcement agencies are ramping up security measures.
Atlanta and Cobb County Police Departments are heading security measures at celebrations Friday. Both agencies are releasing little information about security protocols ahead of the festivities, due to safety strategy.
Thursday leading up to the parade, CBS46 saw law enforcement in tactical gear downtown Atlanta appearing to survey the area and run through security protocols.
Capt. Ryan Morgan of the Lawrenceville Police Department has experience with large-scale events and explained teams are evaluating certain scenarios.
“They’ll have a ‘what if we have a medical emergency plan,’ ‘what if we have an active shooter plan,’” explained Captain Morgan. “There’s a lot of things to think about.”
While law enforcement may prepare for worst-case scenarios, the primary concern is the large amount of people in the area.
“Traffic is always your biggest nightmare,” explained Capt. Morgan. “If someone has a medical event, how do you get them out? If you have a serious event like a shooting, how do you get resources to help?”
The crowd concern is already top of mind for law enforcement. After World Series Games 3 through 5 at Truist Park, Cobb County Police admitted they were surprised by the volume of fans packed into the area.
“As the Braves make plans for a parade and celebration, we will continue to modify and improve our response in cooperation with Braves security personnel to ensure a safe experience for the fans,” said Cobb County Police Sergeant Wayne Delk.
MARTA will deploy extra officers and agents at its busiest stations: Five Points, Peachtree Center, Civic Center, North Avenue, and Midtown, along with end-of-line stations to help customers and control the crowd. MARTA is also activating its Emergency Operations Center across bus and rail lines for extra safety and operations.
Cobb County Fire is working with other departments to boost personnel. A spokesperson for the department sent the following statement to CBS46:
“We are working with the Braves and Battery officials and all public safety agencies to provide a safe enjoyable experience for everyone watching the parade. We are working with Marietta and Smyrna Fire Department to provide a combined six medical emergency teams and triple the amount of Fire Marshal personnel during a normal Battery event. We’re also providing apparatus to block intersections along the parade route. We look forward to welcoming home our World Series Champs and providing a safe environment for our citizens and visitors!”
Additional officers will likely be uniformed and undercover. Some may be off-site, monitoring social media for threats.
“A lot of cops you won’t ever see. Monitoring cameras from an off-site location, undercover officers out there walking the crowd looking for clues for things that could go wrong,” said Captain Morgan. “There’s no way to have a plan for everything you have to have a plan for something and just adapt.”
