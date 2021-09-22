ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An order to “go home” feels like a death sentence. Reverend Dr. Billy Beaufils, President of the Haitian Evangelical Clergy of Georgia, says sending Haitians back to their native country has turned into a matter of life or death.
“You can be kidnapped, raped, and killed,” he explained. “And the U.S. government knows exactly what’s happening in Haiti.”
Dangerous conditions overseas in Haiti ignited a frantic search for safety. But more than 8000 Haitians were met with fear and disappointment when they arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border last week.
“They’ve sold their land, their homes,” explained Reverend Beaufils. “There’s no home to go to. Haitians are angry, frustrated, and trying their best to help.
Footage of migrant camps, deportation, and aggressive treatment from border patrol officers is gut-wrenching for the reverend and many of his friends and family in the Atlanta area.
“I know several pastors and several other Haitians who have connections with Haitians who are deported. We’re trying to accommodate those going to Texas right now and support systems of families here,” he said.
President Biden has assured Americans he will “get it under control” when asked about the migrants stuck at the border, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott says border security is a primary focus.
"When you have an administration that has abandoned any pretense of securing the border and securing our sovereignty, you see the onrush of people," said the Texas Governor.
Meantime, the reverend is networking with others in his community to send help. He says he has two ideas in the works.
Plan A is to charter buses for approximately 100 Haitians to Georgia. If this can’t pan out, he says he’ll work with U.S. Immigration to fund flights and bus tickets for those stuck at the border.
“They have no one to go to in a country that is infested with gang banging. Our goal is here to help those with family members who have been deported and at the same time help those who are trying to find family members here in the U.S.” he said.
Reverend Beaufils and his network are hoping to finalize their plans by Wednesday evening at an emergency meeting.
