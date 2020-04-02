ATLANTA (CBS) - Governor Kemp called coronavirus testing quote a top priority Wednesday.
Now an Atlanta-based technology company is working to expand testing across the country, with new alternative testing.
BIO IQ, just got approval from the Food and Drug Administration to roll out a mouth swab test, next week.
CEO Justin Bellante, explained how it worked.
“Essentially you just put this into your lower lip and he move it back-and-forth 10 times allows you to collect enough saliva,” said Bellante.
He said results come back in 24-48 hours.
It comes at a time when coronavirus testing is limited.
Right now, there’s a shortage of the nasal swab kits across the country.
The BIO IQ mouth swab kit has the potential to expand testing using a foam swab to collect saliva instead.
Bellante also said his test, can protect healthcare workers from Coronavirus.
“The person is less likely to sneeze on a clinician, they also don’t have to get within the distance of a clinician they can keep a social distance,” said Bellante.
Bellante said he will first give the test to his network of hospitals and doctor’s offices, then he’ll work to get it into people’s homes across the country.
