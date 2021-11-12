ATLANTA (CBS46) – Jeff Gold sees value in the types of plastics that most people throw away. Shopping bags, for example – which are too flimsy to be accepted in the traditional blue bins – are just the kind of thing his new company needs to make a product that’s turning heads in the recycling industry.
That product is oil, which produced by using thermal depolymerization to break down film plastics to the molecular level, returning them to their original form. The oil, which has the same molecular make-up as virgin oil, can then be used to make new plastics.
Gold first heard about chemical recycling several years ago in news article. Having been in the environmental business his whole career, Gold decided to try it himself at one of the companies he owned.
“We got a few drop out the first time,” he said. “We were like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was like finding gold, you know, ‘Hey this works!’”
At first, he thought about using the oil as fuel that could be used to power vehicles, but thinking about the air pollution that would produce, he decided to instead sell it to companies that can use it to make more plastics.
After a 4-year pilot program, Nexus Circular is now in official production, thanks to the backing of Cox Enterprises’ Cleantech initiative. Gold said his two main clients are Shell Chemical and Chevron Phillips Chemical, which use Nexus’s oil and wax to make new plastic products.
So how does the process work? It starts with sorting through the film plastics to get rid of any metals or other unwanted materials. A machine then shreds the plastics, and reactors melt them down to the molecular level. It takes about 8 ½ pounds of plastic to make one gallon of product.
“We’ve made about 487,000 gallons of products so far,” he said.
Gold says his company is environmentally friendly in another way, too, leaving a very small carbon footprint.
“Yeah, we use heat, but it’s not incineration,” he said. “We’re not burning anything. We’re not making dioxins. We’re not making toxic chemicals. Nothing’s going into the atmosphere.”
There’s a gas byproduct, but it’s captured and then used to power the plant’s reactors.
Critics point out that chemical recycling does nothing to reduce our dependence on plastic.
“Yeah, in fact, we are enabling the use of plastic,” he said, adding, “You know plastic isn’t something to throw out. It’s a resource, so what we’re trying to do here is to say, ‘Let’s value plastic as a resource and let’s take that and create something new with it.’”
There are other companies in the U.S. doing what Nexus Circular is doing, but Gold doesn’t know of any as efficient as his. He said his biggest challenge is getting the word out to companies that he’ll take their unwanted film plastics – usually for free – and if it’s clean enough, he’ll even pay them for it.
