ATLANTA (CBS46) - State health officials told CBS46 only has 5,500 testing kits for Coronavirus in Georgia right now.
A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Public Health said the state does not have enough test kits, like man other states.
Atlanta based company—BIO IQ—wants to fix that.
“Ultimately as FDA guidelines expand we’re hoping to be able to get those test kits into peoples homes,” said CEO Justin Bellante.
Bellante said the technology company already helps Americans navigate the healthcare system, from getting resources, to get tested.
“…testing individuals for colorectal cancer diabetes kidney disease heart disease other major conditions, “said Bellante.
He said their network of health insurers, hospital systems, and government agencies, covers two-thirds of the American population.
Now the local group wants to use that same set-up, to help more people get tested for coronavirus.
However, there’s a problem. In addition to the shortage of testing kits nationwide—supplies are scarce too.
Bellante says right now, there’s a global shortage of cotton swabs, making it harder to collect samples. Bellante’s solution? Provide alternative testing.
“Working with our labs to create other sample types that don’t depend on a swap…using saliva base specimen blood bass specimens, “said Bellante.
Bellante said his tests should be released in the next week or so after everything is cleared with the Food and Drug Administration.
He said he wants to start with giving them to healthcare workers.
