Sandy Springs, Ga (CBS46) The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Atlanta construction contractor, Martin-Pinero CMP LLC, for exposing employees to fall hazards.
OSHA initiated an investigation of the contractor after an employee suffered a fatal fall at the I-400/I-285 highway construction project. The contractor was cited for failing to secure metal decking before allowing workers to use it as a walking surface, provide fall protection training and conduct regular job site safety inspections.
The company faces $170,020 in penalties.
