ATLANTA (CBS46)--Friday morning, Council member Antonio Brown and others slept outside to bring awareness to metro-Atlanta’s homeless population.
They slept outside at the Covenant House on Johnson Road in Northwest Atlanta.
Organizers said they hope the event will help raise funds and awareness for Covenant House, a shelter for local youth experiencing homelessness.
According to the group, a study conducted by Georgia State University reported there are 3,300 homeless youth in Metro-Atlanta.
Covenant House representatives said Covenant House works to ensure homeless youth have a safe place to sleep, and the youth are provided essential services to help in transition from homelessness to independence.
To donate funds, please contact Covenant House Georgia at 404-589-0163.
