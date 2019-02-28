ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore wrote to National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell Thursday to ask for a response regarding why temporary workers employed by BE Staffing Services haven't been paid for work at Super Bowl LIII.
"It has come to my attention that these individuals served as temporary workers employed by BE Staffing Services - a vendor contracted by the National Football League (NFL) to provide services during some Super Bowl Events," the letter stated. "As of the date of this letter, these employees have not been paid in full for the work they so dutifully performed."
CBS46 has been reporting on the pay issue between BE Staffing and its employees for several days. CBS46's Jasmina Alston and CBS46's Jonathan Carlson have both been working with employees to find answers to why they weren't paid.
"I add my voice tot he chorus of unpaid workers, community leaders, and other advocates regarding this issue which places and unnecessary hardship on many families," the letter stated. "To that end, may you please exhaust all measures within your purview to ensure that every worker is compensated fully for the work they performed."
