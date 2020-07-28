ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Not every teen selling water to drivers is violent or hostile, but there have been enough recent incidents to have city leaders concerned.

“Ultimately it is dangerous,” said Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman. “It is not safe at all. And then to add to it not being safe, you add to it some of the 911 calls we’ve had to address over the past few weeks.”

There have been several reports of teens assaulting and threatening drivers. So, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is taking steps to curb unpermitted water sales in the city, saying she appreciates the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth, but that they have “seen an increase in unsafe and violent activity in some locations and cannot allow it to continue.”

“We need to think about the safety of the youth and we need to think about the safety of our residents,” said Atlanta City Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet.

Overstreet is co-chairing an advisory committee exploring job opportunities and professional development for the young men.

“That means moving them into job placements, that means partnering with APS [Atlanta Public School] to make sure we have proper mentors and proper processes so that the children can show that they’re market ready,” said Overstreet.

The city is also partnering with Atlanta police to find safer options for the youth.

On Tuesday, Major Moorman was at a Police Athletic League event, one of many youth outreach events it organizes.

“We are sending a message that this is not okay, but we are taking an approach in which we are engaging, we’re having conversations with them. We’re not just saying get off the corner. We’re saying hey look, you’re going to need to get off the corner, but this is what we have for you to help you out,” explained Moorman.

Atlanta police provide resources for youth around the city through its PAL program. To read the rest of the mayor’s response on the issue, visit https://www.atlantaga.gov/Home/Components/News/News/13418/672