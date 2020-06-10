ATLANTA (CBS46)—The city of Atlanta has implemented a program to help businesses that were impacted by the protests earlier this month.
According to a press release, the program will offer grants to eligible small businesses to help them address physical damages and other losses due to the protests.
“The peaceful protests taking place here in Atlanta and around the world have sent a clear message on the need to address systemic racism in our nation at a deeper level,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Unfortunately, in the midst of the peaceful protests, we witnessed a small and destructive group cause damage to businesses in our city. Thank you to Invest Atlanta for coordinating the City's Recovery Fund to assist small businesses with their recovery and efforts to continue supporting our communities through jobs and the services.”
Small businesses with a current City of Atlanta business license that sustained damages may apply for a grant of up to $10,000 to cover the insurance deductible or cost of actual repairs to restore the property and business operations.
Invest Atlanta will administer the program and applications can be applied for soon at www.investatlanta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.