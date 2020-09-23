ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After six months of demanding justice for Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police during a botched drug raid on March 13, the Attorney General announced a single indictment in the case.

A Kentucky grand jury brought charges of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison. The other officers involved were not charged, nor were Hankison's charges related to Taylor's death. Instead, he was charged for shooting into Taylor's neighbor's home.

Immediately following the announcement demonstrators in cities across the country, including Atlanta, began to organize protests. Here's how the night unfolded:

10:50 p.m. Georgia State Patrol deploys tear gas, protesters stand in solidarity as several are arrested.

10:30 p.m. Georgia State Patrol warns demonstrators to clear the streets surrounding the Capitol or being arrested and tear gased.

9:30 p.m. Louisville FBI confirm SWAT is responding to the officer shooting.

9:15 p.m. Louisville Police confirm a police officer is shot amid protests. A second officer is shot shortly after.

8:00 p.m. Groves of protesters begin moving through the streets of Downtown Atlanta chanting, "no justice, no peace."

7:30 p.m. Protesters gather at Woodruff Park on Peachtree Street.

6:30 p.m. Protesters with signs and filled with passion began to gather at Cleopas Johnson Park.