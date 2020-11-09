The Department of Watershed Management is reminding Atlanta residents to remain vigilant after multiple customers reported a man claiming to be a DMW employee.
According to customers, a suspicious man who presents himself as a DMW employee has knocked on multiple doors in the Adamsville area of Atlanta.
"According to Ring Neighbors, a feature that allows owners of Ring video camera products to share information with their community, a resident captured a man on their video doorbell camera when he knocked on the door asking for someone who does not live at the home. The resident reported the man walked around the back of the home, however left after being confronted by a neighbor. The imposter was with another person who waited in a vehicle at the end of the street."
Things to know:
- Under normal circumstances DWM will never send workers or representatives to a customer’s home without scheduling an appointment ahead of time.
- All DWM employees carry city-issued ID badges that include photos.
- Additionally, field employees wear uniforms and drive department vehicles that prominently display the DWM and/or City logo.
The department says customers should ask to see a photo ID, and to never allow anyone in the residence to collect payment on a past-due bill or to execute inspections of plumbing or meters.
Residents should call 9-1-1 if they find themselves in a similar situation, feel threatened in any way or see something suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.