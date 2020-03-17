ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Old Fourth Distillery has been distributing make-shift bottles of hand sanitizer.
Starting today they are shifting their efforts and giving back to those on the front lines.
Co-Owner of Old Fourth Distillery Jeff Moore has been making hand sanitizer with their own in-house alcohol.
“It was really something that helped us not feel so helpless. We were able to play a small role in comforting people in this time of need,” said Moore.
Thousands of people liked, commented and shared his new initiative on social media.
“Everybody has gotten together to support one another and that is just incredible,” said Moore.
At first Moore Was handing the hand sanitizer out to everyone, but as the crisis worsens, he's now only giving it to first responders.
“Hospitals and the fire and the police and the sheriff’s department,” he explained. “The last thing we wanted to do is tell people that we were stopping… giving out hand sanitizer … but it’s just the right thing to do.”
Local Mark Bernadel although sad distribution has stopped, agrees with the change.
Co-Owner of Old Fourth Distillery Jeff Moore is currently making a batch hand sanitizer that will be tested by Georgia Emergency Managment Agency for approval to distribute to emergency officials. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ywjyovoVWj— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) March 17, 2020
“I think GEMA is probably going to make better use of it than individuals.”
Moore says the next steps for him to work with the Georgia Emergency Response Agency is ...
“Get the lab testing done, get it approved, get the order from GEMA, pull the trigger on all the materials we already got in place in the supply chain, get that stuff here and start making it and getting it out as quickly as possible”
CBS46 reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance and they said the best thing the community can do is wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Stay tuned to @cbs46 9PM/11PM we are getting to the nitty gritty on how these bottles of hand sanitizers are made & how it may serve as an asset to Georgia emergency officials @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/RRmLZBzTCO— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) March 17, 2020
