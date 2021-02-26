The Boards of Governors for both the WNBA and the NBA unanimously approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream to a three-member investment group.
The investment group is comprised of Larry Gottesdiener, Chairman of the Northland real estate firm; Renee Montgomery, former Atlanta Dream player; and Suzanne Abair, Northland's President and Chief Operating Officer.
“With the unanimous WNBA and NBA votes, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I admire their passion for women’s basketball, but more importantly, have been impressed with their values. I am also thrilled that former WNBA star Renee Montgomery will be joining the ownership group as an investor and executive for the team. Renee is a trailblazer who has made a major impact both in the game and beyond.”
“It is a privilege to join a team of inspiring women who strive for excellence on the court and equity off the court,” said Larry Gottesdiener following approval of the sale. “I would like to express my gratitude to Commissioner Engelbert, Commissioner Silver, and the WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors for the opportunity.”
I can’t thank your team and @CathyEngelbert enough for your continued help. It’s emotional over here because I prayed and worked hard for this 🙏🏾 https://t.co/xy35a9MaKY— Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) February 26, 2021
