ATLANTA (CBS46) – Less than 24 hours after the Atlanta Dream set social media abuzz by wearing shirts during warm-up supporting Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock, one team member said the point was to see policy and social change.
The decision to wear the shirts sparked controversy because the Dream are partially owned by Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler. She has come out strongly against Black Lives Matter and protests supporting BLM and other issues in recent weeks. Senator Loeffler also wrote a letter to the WNBA commissioner complaining about social messaging on uniforms when the season re-started.
For the players, the politics were not the focus of the move to support Loeffler’s opponent.
“I think the end game is still seeing effective social justice change. That’s something that as a league and as players we focused on even before we got into the bubble,” Atlanta Dream forward Elizabeth Williams. “It was a priority for all of the players and for us, something we’ve talked about is the importance of voting and its role in the democratic process.”
When asked if Senator Loeffler or fellow co-owner Mary Brock have reached out to the team since the Senator questioned the league on support for Black Lives Matter and social initiatives, Williams said no. The Dream forward continued saying the intent of the display Tuesday night was all about changing both society for the better.
“We were trying to be intentional about the statement that we made and we wanted to be strategic,” Williams said. “But I kind of think we’re in a position where we’re having conversations with Stacy Abrams, having conversations with Michelle Obama about when we all vote. We felt like we could still make a powerful enough statement that supports everything we believe in as players.”
Williams also posted on Twitter about her support for Reverend Warnock.
We are @wnba players, but like the late, great John Lewis said, we are also ordinary people with extraordinary vision. @ReverendWarnock has spent his life fighting for the people and we need him in Washington. Join the movement for a better Georgia at https://t.co/hC8iF9urak pic.twitter.com/mvN5e9m4oO— Elizabeth Williams (@E_Williams_1) August 4, 2020
For his part, Warnock said he was “honored and humbled” by the support from the WNBA players. Loeffler issued a statement late Tuesday night saying the wearing of the shirts were about “cancel culture.”
"This is just more proof that the out of control cancel culture wants to shut out anyone who disagrees with them. It’s clear that the league is more concerned with playing politics than basketball,” Loeffler said.
