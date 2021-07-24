ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Interim head coach Mike Petersen has stepped down from his position with the Atlanta Dream due to health concerns.
Assistant coach Darius Taylor will take over the role in an interim role immediately.
"For health reasons that the grind of the WNBA season will not allow me to adequately address, I have decided to step down from my coaching duties with the Dream,” Petersen said in a release sent from the team. “I want to thank the Atlanta Dream players, staff and ownership for the opportunity to be part of an amazing organization.”
Petersen took over as head coach a week before the start of the 2021 season. The Dream are 6-13 on the season. Petersen will move to an advisory role within the Dream front office.
“It has been a pleasure working with and getting to know Coach Mike,” Dream Majority Owner Larry Gottesdiener said in the release. “We appreciate his willingness to step up and take on the role of head coach this season and everything he has done for the team. His experience and leadership will continue to be a benefit to the organization as he transitions to his new role.”
Atlanta opens the second half of the season at the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
