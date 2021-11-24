Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Women's National Basketball Association has announced the suspension of Atlanta Dream players Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford. 

The news comes after the two players were allegedly involved in an altercation outside of an Atlanta-area club back in May. Williams will serve her suspension for two games of the first regular season game and Bradford will serve for one. 

WNBA says the suspension also stems from health and safety protocol violations.

Williams and Bradford are free agents and are looking for new teams. Atlanta Dream made it clear after the incident went viral that they are not welcome back. 

WNBA free agency usually begins Feb. 1. 

