ATLANTA (CBS46) — New leadership is coming to the Atlanta Dream with the announcement of a new general manager and assistant general manager.
Two-time WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year Dan Padover joins the team as General Manager and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.
Interim Head Coach Darius Taylor will move into the role of Assistant General Manager.
“We set out to create a leadership group with experience building winning teams underpinned by a values-based culture,” said Larry Gottesdiener, Owner and Chairman of the Atlanta Dream. “Dan is one of the most well-respected executives in the WNBA with a track record that speaks for itself. Darius has been an integral part of the Dream organization for four years and has earned the trust and respect of the players and ownership. These hires fill out the leadership team along with Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Abair, and Vice President Renee Montgomery.”
Padover spent the past decade in the WNBA, most recently serving as General Manager of the Las Vegas Aces. Throughout his three-year tenure with the Aces, the team posted an impressive 63-25 record and advanced to the WNBA Finals in 2020.
“To build an organization from the ground up with new ownership and new leadership in a top-ten market like Atlanta is such a unique and exciting opportunity,” said Padover. “My ultimate goal is to help create a model WNBA franchise and bring a championship to the city. Rebuilds don’t happen overnight, but this organization is now uniquely positioned to create a winning culture.”
Taylor joins the Atlanta Dream following his role as Assistant Coach under Dawn Staley at the University of South Carolina, where he helped recruit the class that led the Gamecocks to their first national title.
Taylor brings a unique skillset having spent time in all areas of basketball as a player, manager, Assistant Director of Competitive Programs with USA Basketball and as a WNBA Head Coach. His passion for Atlanta sports began when he became a season ticket holder for the Atlanta Dream in 2016.
“Being a leader in the front office of a WNBA team is something that I have aspired to be, and I am extremely excited about this opportunity,” said Taylor. “To go from a season ticket holder to Head Coach and now Assistant General Manager is truly a full circle moment. I look forward to learning from Dan, a respected leader in the industry, and working closely with him as we rebuild this team and create success. Atlanta deserves that and so do these incredible women who put on a Dream uniform.”
As General Manager, Padover says his initial priority will be to bring in players and staff whose talent and values align with the new Dream organization, with the goal of building the infrastructure for a destination franchise that WNBA players will strive to be a part of. Taylor will support Padover in this role while also focusing on player development both on and off the court, recruiting and scouting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.